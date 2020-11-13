SBP and PHF to organise Lahore Hockey League 2020

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 13 (APP): Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Friday that the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) had decided to organize historic Lahore Hockey League 2020 with the collaboration of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in December this year.

This important decision was taken during a high-level meeting, chaired by the SBP Director General at National Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, Director National Coaching Centre Rana Nasrullah, national hockey team head coach Olympian Kh Junaid, SBP Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk and other officials.

A three-member committee has been constituted for the smooth organization of the tournament. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser and national hockey team head coach Olympian Kh Junaid will be the members of the committee.

Addressing the meeting Adnan Arshad Aulakh informed that nine teams of Lahore will compete in the Lahore Hockey League 2020. “The participating teams will be named after Lahore’s nine towns – Ravi Town, Shalamar Town, Wagha Town, Aziz Bhatti Town, Data Ganj Bakhash Town, Gulberg Town, Samanabad Town, Allama Iqbal Town and Nishtar Town,” he added.

He expressed his determination to make Lahore Hockey League 2020 a memorable event like PSL. “Top companies, business groups and firms will take part in the auction of nine participating teams after which the drafting process of the players will be conducted”, he asserted.

PHF Secretary Muhammad Asif Bajwa, on this occasion said Lahore’s all talented players will feature in this tournament. “All the participating players will be divided into three categories – A, B and C for the drafting process,” he informed. “We are thankful to Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh for holding this important league”, he added.

National hockey team Olympian Kh Muhammad Junaid on this occasion said that Lahore Hockey League 2020 will provide a golden opportunity to young players of Lahore to demonstrate their hockey skills.