Home Photos Feature Photos A female being wore bangles from a roadside female vendor at Friday... PhotosFeature Photos A female being wore bangles from a roadside female vendor at Friday Bazaar Fri, 13 Nov 2020, 7:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-131120 MULTAN: November 13 - A female being wore bangles from a roadside female vendor at Friday Bazaar. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP21-131120 ALSO READ A vendor displaying different kind of vegetables to attract the customers at his stall at weekly Friday Bazaar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying different kind of vegetables to attract the customers at his stall at weekly Friday Bazaar Vendors displaying different kind of dresses to attract the customers at their stalls at weekly Friday Bazaar