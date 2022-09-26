Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 squads and schedule announced

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Sep 26 (APP):After the successful completion of the National T20 and Cricket Associations T20, the 2022-23 season enters into next phase with two red-ball tournaments – the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and Cricket Associations Championship – beginning from tomorrow, Tuesday.

The squads for both tournaments have been finalised by national men’s chief selector, Muhammad Wasim, in consultation with the six Cricket Associations.

Yasir Shah, Azhar Ali, Khalid Usman, Umar Amin, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Hasan Ali will lead Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab in the two-month Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, in which each team will play the other twice in the 10-round group stage.

The first five round matches will be played at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad, Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan along with Abbottabad’s and Rawalpindi’s stadiums will be part of the remaining five round matches. The final of the tournament will be played from 26 to 30 November. The venue for the final will be announced in due course.

The PCB that has recently increased the match fees for its players featuring in the domestic cricket as part of its efforts to incentivise and reward top-performing cricketers, has put PKR17million on offer for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with the champion side grabbing PKR10million and runner-up bagging PKR5million. The top-performers – player of the tournament, best batter, best bowler and best wicketkeeper – will pocket PKR500,000 each. The player of the final will be awarded PKR50,000.

The first eight-round matches from Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi will be captured by nine High-Definition cameras and beamed across the globe through PCB’s official YouTube channel. The live-stream schedule for the last two rounds will be shared in due course, while the final will be televised on PTV Sports.

The squads of all six Cricket Associations are available here. The defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Balochistan at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad in their opening match of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Cricket Associations Championship, in which the second XI sides of the six Cricket Associations feature, will also begin from 27 September and will be played on the double round robin basis. In order to bring more competitiveness, the PCB, has introduced four-day matches instead of the usual three-day for the tournament.

The matches will be played from 27 September to 23 November at different venues of Karachi, while Bugti Stadium in Quetta will host three matches from sixth to eight round. Sindh – the defending champions will take on Central Punjab at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi in their opening round match.