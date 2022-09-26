PM praises Marriyum for dealing PTI supporters’ harassment with grace

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday praised Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for keeping her cool while the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) heckled her at a coffee shop in London.

“The manner in which Marriyum Aurangzeb dealt with the harassment from the PTI supporters shows her grace,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

PM Sharif said Marriyum’s honourable conduct had exposed the “ugly face of the harassers and their promoters”.

“We are proud of her,” the prime minister said in addition to her words of appreciation for his cabinet member.

Marriyum Aurangzeb was harassed by a group of PTI supporters while she was in a coffee shop in London. The group yelled at her, hurled allegations against her party and also filmed the unfortunate incident. Throughout the entire episode, Marriyum Aurangzeb maintained her poise and did not respond to the continuous shouting of the PTI supporters.