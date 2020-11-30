Punjab Sports Minister and DG, SBP condole the death of SBP table tennis coach Saba Waris

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 30 (APP): Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh have condoled the death of Sports Board Punjab’s senior table tennis coach Saba Waris on Monday.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth showered praise on Saba Waris’s contributions for the promotion of table tennis saying that his services will be remembered for a long time.

“Saba Waris was a great sports man and his death is definitely a huge loss for the game of table tennis”, he said.

In a condolence message, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

In a separate condolence message, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh also shared his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family over this irreparable loss.