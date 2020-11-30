DG, SBP greets SBP’s boys and girls athletics teams over their magnificent performances

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 30 (APP): Sports Board Punjab’s boys and girls athletics teams put up fine performance and emerged winners in Inter-Provincial Under-16 Athletics Championship 2020 in Peshawar on Monday.

Meanwhile Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh congratulated Sports Board Punjab’s boys and girls athletics teams over their magnificent performances in the mega event.

Sports Board Punjab’s boys and girls athletics teams participated in the Inter-Provincial Under-16 Athletics Championship under the leadership of Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti. SBP’s consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk was the manager of Sports Board Punjab’s athletics contingent.

Punjab’s athletes showed excellent performance in 100m race, 200m race, 400m race, 800m race, 4x100m relay, 4x400m Relay, Long Jump, High Jump, Javelin Throw, Discus Throw, Shot Putt, 110m Hurdle (boys) and 100m Hurdle (girls) disciplines during the mega event.

In the boys’ athletics competitions, Punjab team accumulated 120 points and won the championship quite comfortably.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained runners-up with 87 points followed by Balochistan with 77 points. Sindh, AJK and Islamabad manage only 21, 19 and two points respectively in the event.

On the girls’ side, Sports Board Punjab team secured top position with 80 points. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa girls offered some resistance but they could score only 60 points and finished at number two position.

The next two positions went to Sindh and AJK with 44 and points respectively.