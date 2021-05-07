PCB, franchises discuss remaining matches of HBL PSL 6

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, May 07 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the six franchise owners met Friday via a Zoom call to discuss the remaining 20 matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6. The group had a 360-degree discussion, which also considered feedback from the National Command and Operation Centre.

The following were the key outcomes:

•The UAE has emerged as a preferred venue for the remaining 20 matches

•As the holiday period has already started in both the countries and the Pakistan men’s national cricket team has to depart for the United Kingdom on 23 June, the PCB will use this time to work with the Emirates Cricket Board to check if the event can be successfully delivered within the available time.

•During the holiday period, the PCB will work on a revised tournament schedule, while it will liaise with the ECB in relation to finalising playing and training facilities, hotel bookings, ground transportation and visitors’ visas.

•PCB will carry out a detailed financial and risk assessment as well as cost analysis before reporting back to the franchises, who will then review before a decision on the event venue is confirmed.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said : “We had an interactive and productive meeting in which we considered a number of factors.

While the UAE has emerged as a preferred venue, a number of challenges remain, which will be worked through over the coming days. We remain committed to doing everything possible to complete the HBL PSL 6.”