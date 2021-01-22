PCB announced Brighto Paints as title sponsor for Pakistan-South Africa Test series

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jan 22 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the title sponsor and presenting sponsor for the Pakistan-South Africa Test series, the two-match series will be called Bank Al-Falah presents Brighto Paints Pakistan vs South Africa Test series 2021.

Itel Mobile and Sky247.net will be series co-sponsors while J. and Inverex Solar Energy will be associate sponsors.

Tapal Tea is the official tea partner of the Pakistan men’s national cricket team and Lifebuoy is the official hygiene partner.

The two, year-long partnerships were announced during the signing ceremonies held earlier this week at the National Stadium Karachi.

Both Tapal Tea and Lifebuoy will also be partnering during the South Africa series.

The series commences from Tuesday January 26 at the National Stadium (the second time the stadium will host a Pakistan-South Africa Test); the second Test will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi from Thursday 4 February.

The historic series is the first Test series between two countries in Pakistan for more than 13 years.

Director Marketing Brighto Paints Khawaja Atif Sikka said on Friday : “Brighto Paints is proud to partner with Pakistan Cricket once again as we welcome the South African Cricket Team to Pakistan.

The series is going to be very exciting and we hope that fans get to view good quality cricket.

“As a brand, we feel it is more imperative than ever before for us to be partnering with cricket at this stage as we aim to bring smiles on the faces of millions of Pakistani cricket fans.”

CEO Bank Al-Falah Atif Bajwa said : “Bank Al-Falah is pleased to welcome the South African Cricket Team to Pakistan after a long hiatus.

It’s an historic moment for cricket in Pakistan and we are proud to be sponsors of the series once again!

“We hope that this ushers a new chapter in sports and particularly for cricket in the country, and we’ll always be ready to support the efforts of the PCB in this regard.”

SKY247.Net title sponsors of the T20I series:

The three-match T2oI series between Pakistan and South Africa that follows the Tests will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on 11, 13 and 14 February.

SKY247.Net are the title sponsors for the series which will be the first-ever T20I series between the two sides to be staged in Pakistan while ITEL MOBILE are the presenting partners for the series.

SKY247.Net Marketing Manager Joao Coimbra said : “SKY247.Net is excited to be part of another global tournament as sponsor.

As a new Sports News & Entertainment Site, we take this opportunity to grow and to reach a very meaningful sports audience.”

CEO itel Pakistan Zeeshan Yousuf said : “2020, has been super successful scoring the position as Pakistan’s number 1 mobile brand.

We are in it to WIN it. And what better sport than cricket to further the love of sportsmanship in the country. itel Mobile Pakistan is ecstatic to be supporting cricket and PCB for progression of the sport. May the best team win. Pakistan Zindabad!”