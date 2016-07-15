PBBF claims disassociation with late Irfan Butt

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) on Friday discarded all reports regarding late Irfan Butt being a bodybuilder saying neither Butt participated in any competition nor he was preparing for any contest.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) President Sheikh Farooq Iqbal refuted news published in national English daily that claimed Butt was a bodybuilder and was 25 years of age.

“Butt was 47 years old and he was not a bodybuilder in any way. Exercising and bodybuilding does not make any person a bodybuilder (affiliated with the PBBF),” he said adding this is totally baseless news and is wrongly given.

He said that Butt’s wife was from Norway and she had brought a visa for him and he was supposed to go there in the coming days.

According to reports, Butt was the fourth one who lost his life due to the use of steroids. Butt was a resident of Bakhtewala and was said to be preparing for a bodybuilding competition that was to be held on August 14. He was allegedly using steroids to develop his muscles. He felt chest pain and was rushed to the hospital where passed away.

Prior to this four bodybuilders including Matloob Haider, Muhammad Rizwan, Humayun Khurram (Mr Lahore, Mr Punjab, Mr Pakistan and South Asian Bodybuilding Championship 2016 gold medalist) and Hamid Ali (Ex-Mr Punjab) lost their lives during the first of half of this year.

The PBF had also given a deadline to the clubs to submit an affidavit within this month mentioning that they would not be using any illegal substance for rapid muscle-building.

“The clubs which will not submit affidavits will be shut down or banned,” he said.

“Dope tests will also be conducted of every bodybuilder before any district, regional or national level championship,” he said.