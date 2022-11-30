Pakistan’s Shoaib beats Indonesian boxer to win ABF title

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Pakistan’s promising pugilist Muhammad Shoaib produced a masterclass to defeat Hendrik Barongsay of Indonesia and seal the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) lightweight (61kg) championship belt in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Quetta-born boxer, who has now won all his four pro fights he featured so far, prevailed over his seasoned opponent in the 10th round with the official scorecard after the fight reading 117-57 for him.

Known as the “Coolest Boy”, Shoaib had outwitted Thai boxer Sornram Sopakul in Bangkok in September this year to qualify for fighting for the Asian title.

Talking to APP on phone, he said he wanted to make the nation proud by excelling in the boxing world. “I knew my opponent was a seasoned boxer but I believed in myself. I knew I could beat him.

I had come here for victory.

“I wanted to make it a spectacular match for the audience at the event, as well as my fans back home. My opponent lost the way as I targeted to outsmart him in the early rounds.

“My dream is to raise the green flag high in the world. I’m thankful to the nation for supporting me and praying for my success.”

Shoaib, who will now have the opportunity to feature in the bigger events said, he was determined to take on the world’s best fighters.

“I promise I will not let down my nation as I feel myself fully prepared to outshine the best boxers,” he added.