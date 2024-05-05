PAF, Army gain points in PTF Tennis Trophy

ISLAMABAD, May 05 (APP): Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Army gained valuable winning points in the 1st 1st PTF Inter-Department Tennis Trophy 2024 here at PTF Tennis Complex, Garden Avenue on Sunday.

On the 3rd day, Pakistan Air Force continued to fly with the win against SNGPL, whereas Pakistan Army brushed off Pakistan Navy, and gained valuable winning points in their bucket.

Yousaf Khalil (PAF) faced resistance from the upcoming youngster Ahtesham Humayun (SNGPL) in the first singles. In the first set, Yousaf Khalil comfortably took advantage of his playing experience, broke the 3rd and 7th game of Ahtesham, and wrapped up the first set at 6-2 in 25 minutes. In the second set, youngster Ahtesham, after losing the first game, changed his strategy, exhibited an excellent game, and got back in the game by breaking the 8th game of experienced Yousaf Khalil and levelled the score 4-4 all. In the 9th game both the players played superbly to take the lead and ultimately Ahtesham kept the game in his favour by hitting some excellent ground shorts down the line. In the next game Yousaf came back aggressively and broke the 11th game of Ahtesham to build up the winning lead 6-5 and by holding the 12th game finished the match at 7-5.

In the Doubles match the duo of Shoaib & Yousaf (PAF) did not allow their counterpart Ahmed & Saqib (SNGPL) to stay on the court and eliminated them in 6-1 6-4 just in a 50-minute match.

In the second singles Muhammad Shoaib took a flying start beginning the match by breaking the 3rd, 5th, and 7th game of Saqib Hayat (SNGPL), finished the set at 6-1, and kept the same pressure in the second set and finished the match 6-1 6-1 just in 39 minutes.

In the first singles Capt. Arham Attique (Army) outclassed Faizan Fayyaz (NAVY) 6-1 6-4 in 1 hrs 10 minutes battle, whereas in the second singles Muzammil Murtaza (Army) crumpled Asad Zaman (Navy) in a straight set match 6-2 6-2.

In the Doubles Pakistan Army faced tough resistance from Pakistan Navy team. In the first set, Abdullah Adnan and Salar Khan (Army) struggled hard to save the set as Navy duo Asad Zaman and Faizan Fayyaz took the lead 4-1 by breaking the 4th game of Salar Khan(Army) but the duo of Army played well and broke back 7th and 9th game of Faizan and Asad respected in which Faizan hit 4 double faults in a game. In the second set both the teams again played in the same fashion and ultimately Army team took advantage of double faults hit by the Navy team and captured the second set and match 6-4 6-4. The match lasted 1 hr 10 minutes.

Results:

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) beat SNGPL (3-0), Singles-1: Yousaf Khalil (PAF) beat Ahtesham Humayun (SNGPL) 6-2 7-5.

Singles-2: Muhammad Shoaib (PAF) beat Saqib Hayat (SNGPL) 6-1 6-1.

Doubles: Muhammad Shoaib, Hamza Roman (PAF) beat Saqib Hayat, Ahmed Babar (SNGPL) 6-1 6-4.

Pakistan Army beat Navy (3-0), Singles-1: Capt. Arham Attique (ARMY) beat Faizan Fayyaz Khan (Navy) 6-1 6-4.

Singles-2: Muzammil Murtaza (ARMY) beat Asad Zaman (NAVY) 6-2 6-2.

Doubles: Abdullah Adnan, Salar Khan (ARMY) beat Asad Zaman, Faizan Fayyaz Khan (Navy) 6-4 6-4.

Monday’s match schedule: Pakistan Army Vs Wapda; Pakistan Air Force Vs Pakistan Navy.