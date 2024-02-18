Election day banner

Naseem wins in Asian Men Snooker C’ship

Naseem wins in Asian Men Snooker C’ship
ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Pakistan’s Muhammad Naseem Akhtar downed Ayman Alamri of Saudi Arabia in the day 2 matches of the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar on Sunday.
According to details, Naseem beat Ayman by 4-2 (22-69, 65-06, 46-79, 78-26, 61-51, 64-07) while despite making a 129 break, Awais Ullah Munir of Pakistan unfortunately lost the match by 3-4 to Ali Gharahgozlou of Iran. Ali Gharahgozlou (Iran) beat Awais ullah Munir (Pak) 4-3 (08-74(74), 69-40, 0-129(129), 73-67, 37-73, 61-15, 60-47).
The said championship would continue till February 23.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services