Minister for streamlining economic system to resolve power crises

KARACHI, Feb 18 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy Mohammed Ali on Sunday stressed the need for streamlining economic system to resolve and contain power crises in the country.

Speaking in a session on ‘The Big Picture: Future of Pakistan’ of 15th Karachi Literature Festival, he said, ‘We have to correct our economic system.’

He said that the country was facing many challenges including energy, gas, education, water and climate change.

The minister said that the good governance was key to economic growth.

He further said we have to empower people.

Federal Banks Ombudsman Sirajuddin Aziz, CEO Infra Zamin Pakistan Maheen Rahman and President Habib University Wasif Rizvi also spoke on the occasion.