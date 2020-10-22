Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 22 – Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the PM on... PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSports ISLAMABAD: October 22 – Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment in a meeting with Mr. Waqar Ali, Finance Minister, Gilgit Baltistan. APP Thu, 22 Oct 2020, 11:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP65-22 ISLAMABAD: October 22 - Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment in a meeting with Mr. Waqar Ali, Finance Minister, Gilgit Baltistan. APP APP65-22 ALSO READ GILGIT: October 22 – General Secretary PTI Gilgit-Baltistan Fattahullah Khan addressing a press conference regarding election 2020 in GB. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR GILGIT: October 22 – General Secretary PTI Gilgit-Baltistan Fattahullah Khan addressing a press conference regarding election 2020 in GB. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain GILGIT: October 16 – Registrar Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit-Baltistan Niaz Muhammad Khan addressing a press conference to address the introducing video link hearing of... ISLAMABAD: October 13 – Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt Tarek Mohamed Dahroug called on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and...