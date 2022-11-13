Irfan registers 60th Guinness World Record

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP): Pakistan’s renowned martial artist Irfan Mehsood has achieved another milestone after his 60th Guinness World Record was approved for the highest standing jump carrying a 60lb pack.

“The previous record for the highest standing jump was held by Silvio Sabba of Italy. The highest standing jump carrying a 60 Ib pack was 92.6 cm (3 ft 0.45 in), and was achieved by Silvio Sabba in Rodano, Milan in February 2018,” he told APP.

Irfan said the highest standing jump he did carrying a 60 Ib pack was 96 cm (3 ft 1.79 in). “I attempted the feat in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, in July 2022.”

Irfan has previously also broken many other records including the most push-ups (fingertips, carrying a 60 lb pack) in one minute, most step-ups in one minute (carrying a 100 lb pack), and the longest time in a reverse abdominal plank position carrying a 100 lb pack.

Mehsood who was overjoyed over his remarkable feat said he was also the only athlete to break world records using 80 to 100 Pounds of weight.

“I’m the only Pakistani athlete to break most of India’s world records. I have so far broken records of nine countries including India, USA, UK, France, Philippines, Iraq, Egypt, Italy, and Spain,” he said.