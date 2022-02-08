HBL PSL 7 mid-season trade window opened

By Sohail Ali
LAHORE, Feb 08 (APP):The trade-window for the HBL Pakistan Super League 7 has been opened which will enable the teams to trade players that have not yet featured in the seventh edition of the tournament.
The HBL PSL 7’s Karachi-leg comprising 15 matches ended on Monday.
The Lahore-Leg starts on February 10 Thursday , the last 19 matches of this year’s edition will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium.
The following are the trade-window rules:
• This window will remain active till 6:30 pm February 9, 2022.
• Only those players who have not played any match for their team will be eligible for trades during this window.
• Both teams and the player(s) in question must agree to any potential transfer.
• Trades will be within the same category.
• Each team shall be allowed a maximum of two trades.
• The total number of active members in a squad shall remain unchanged.