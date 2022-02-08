CJCSC installed as Second Colonel in Chief of Sindh Regiment: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Feb 08 (APP):Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Tuesday was installed as the Second Colonel in Chief of the Sindh Regiment and Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was installed as the 13th Colonel Commandant of the Sindh Regiment in a ceremony held at Sindh Regiment Centre, Hyderabad.

Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, pinned the badges of ‘New Colonel in Chief’ of Sindh Regiment to General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza and Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed pinned the badges of rank on the shoulders of Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, to formally install him as the 13th Colonel Commandant of Sindh Regiment. Chairman JCSC also laid floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

Speaking on the occasion, General Nadeem Raza lauded the performance of Infantry during war and peace.

The CJCSC highlighted the challenges being faced by Pakistan Defence Forces and reiterated the need to work with full devotion and commitment to overcome these challenges.

General Nadeem Raza emphasised on officers and Jawans to devote their wholehearted efforts in further honing their professional skills. He said that a professionally competent soldier would always overcome challenges with greater dignity and grace in the face of any test and advised them to make optimum use of training opportunity available to them.

A large number of serving and retired officers, JCOs and soldiers of Sindh Regiment were also present during the ceremony.

Earlier, a smartly turned-out guard presented Guard of Honour to the CJCSC General Nadeem Raza.