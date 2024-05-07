Aamir Atlas achieves World Squash Level 2 Coaching Certification

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP):Former squash player Aamir Atlas has once again achieved milestone, as he has become a World Squash Level-2 certified coach.

Atlas, who has had an illustrious playing career, winning 65 medals and reaching a World Ranking of 14, is now ready to share his expertise with the next generation of squash players.

Talking to APP, Atlas expressed his excitement and commitment to serve the country and the game of squash as a coach.

“I’m thrilled to have achieved this landmark, and I’m eager to give back to the game that has given me so much,” he said.

“Now I feel myself in a position to introduce and teach budding players how to play this great sport. Being a World Squash Level 2 Coach I believe I will be instrumental in nurturing a player’s lifelong love for the game,” he said.

Atlas, who beat Kuwait’s Abdullah Al Mezayan in three sets and became the first Pakistani in 14 years to claim the Asian Squash Championship 2013 title, believes that Pakistan has been lagging behind in squash due to a lack of adaptation to modern scientific changes in the game.

“We need to adopt international standards and modern techniques if we want to succeed in the game,” he emphasized.

With his wealth of experience and expertise, Atlas who remained Pakistan No. 1 for almost nine years, is well-positioned to make a significant impact on the development of squash in Pakistan.

He expressed his willingness to offer his services to players and the government to promote and encourage squash in the country. This achievement is a testament to Atlas’s dedication and passion for the game.