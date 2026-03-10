SSWMB finalizes Youm-e-Ali (R.A) arrangements

KARACHI, Mar 10 (APP):Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Tariq Ali Nizamani, on Tuesday, while chairing a meeting, finalized arrangements in observance of the Ramazan 21, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (R.A).

During the meeting, directives were issued to ensure all related works are executed with the utmost efficiency and professionalism.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Nauroz Abbasi, along with all concerned departmental officers and representatives of concerned companies.

Instructions were given to ensure thorough cleanliness, water sprinkling, and lime disinfection around mosques and Imam Bargahs, as well as along the routes of the main processions of Youm-e-Ali (R.A).

During the briefing, concerned officials reported that special sanitation arrangements have been made to facilitate mourners along procession routes—from Nishter Road to Hussainia Irania Imam Bargah Kharadar—as well as on other major and minor procession routes.

They further stated that complaint redressal camps will be established at multiple locations. Additionally, extra sanitary staff and machinery will be deployed specifically for the main procession. Key areas covered include District East and South, encompassing Naumaish Chowrangi, Nishter Road, M.A. Jinnah Road, Jamshed Road, Shah Najaf Road, Kharadar, and other major thoroughfares.

It was assured that complaints received via the helpline number 1128 or through the official mobile application will be addressed promptly and systematically monitored.

The MG SSWMB emphasized the need for seamless coordination with municipal bodies and other relevant institutions to provide maximum relief to citizens.

He noted that districts generating a higher volume of sanitation-related complaints are under close monitoring, and if conditions do not improve, disciplinary action will be initiated against responsible officers and concerned contractors in accordance with the law.

Furthermore, he directed that cleaning operations in congested and unhygienic lanes of District Central be expedited, and that necessary arrangements for additional staff and machinery be completed without delay to meet operational requirements.