Pakistan condemns Israeli military aggression against Lebanon

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): Pakistan on Tuesday condemned in the strongest terms Israel’s continued military aggression against Lebanon, resulting in the death of hundreds of civilians and displacement of nearly half a million people.

“The Israeli actions, which are in contravention of international law, are undermining the efforts of the Government of Lebanon to ensure peace and stability in the country and have the potential to further exacerbate the ongoing security and humanitarian crises in the region,” said the Foreign Office spokesperson in a new release.

He said, “We urge the international community to take urgent action to end the Israeli military aggression, the

indiscriminate targeting of civilians, and the continued violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial

integrity.”

He added that Pakistan also called for Israel’s withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territories immediately,

fully, and unconditionally.

Pakistan, he said, expressed its complete solidarity with the brotherly people of Lebanon in the face of this aggression

and will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace in Lebanon as well as the wider region.