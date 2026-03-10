DC orders proper dengue surveillance

MULTAN, Mar 10 (APP): Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nauman Siddique directed all relevant departments to ensure effective coordination and take proactive measures to make the anti-dengue campaign a genuine success.

Chairing an official meeting here Tuesday, the DC ordered field teams to ensure daily surveillance and promptly identify potential breeding sites of dengue larvae to take immediate remedial action.

Officials briefed the participants on dengue surveillance, indoor and outdoor activities, and preventive measures being taken across the district.

Nauman Siddique instructed officials to regularly monitor graveyards, tyre shops, junkyards, construction sites, and other sensitive locations where dengue larvae are likely to breed. He said that immediate action must be taken wherever larvae are detected to prevent their spread.

He also directed anti-dengue teams to intensify public awareness campaigns so that citizens ensure no stagnant water accumulates in their homes or surroundings and adopt preventive measures.

Muhammad Nauman Siddique further warned that no leniency would be shown in case of violations of dengue SOPs and strict legal action would be taken against those responsible. He directed the concerned officers to achieve all anti-dengue targets within the stipulated timeframe and maintain continuous monitoring of field activities.