Police carried out flag march to maintain law & order

NAWABSHAH, Mar 09 (APP):A grand police flag march was conducted across the district to maintain law and order, curb criminal activities, and instill a sense of security among citizens. The initiative was taken on the special directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Sameer Noor Channa.

The flag march was led jointly by SDPO City ASP Madam Dur-e-Tabish and DSP Saddar Akhtar Hussain Samo. The march was participated in by several police units, including Madadgar 15 (Eagle Squad), the Traffic Police Branch, and a large number of police personnel, along with SHOs from various police stations across the district.

The main purpose of flag march was to ensure foolproof security arrangements during the holy month of Ramazan, particularly in connection with Youm-e-Ali processions and gatherings. The police convoy passed through various main roads of Nawabshah city, busy markets, and several Imambargahs to demonstrate preparedness and maintain vigilance.

Speaking on the occasion, officers said that police remain fully alert to ensure that citizens can perform their religious activities and carry out their daily routines without fear. They added that the crackdown against anti-social elements and criminal groups has been further intensified.

Citizens and members of the traders’ community appreciated the initiative taken by the police, expressing satisfaction that presence of police in markets and sensitive areas has increased the sense of safety among the public. The flag march concluded in an organized and peaceful manner, conveying a clear message that the Shaheed Benazirabad Police is fully prepared to deal with any untoward situation.