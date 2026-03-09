Crackdown: 39 beggars taken into custody in late-night operation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 09 (APP):The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has intensified action against professional begging during the month of Ramazan.

In a late-night crackdown, officials detained 39 beggars and shifted them to police lockups as part of an ongoing campaign against street begging.

According to officials, the action is part of a wider effort to control organized begging and address complaints from residents.

During the operation, officers checked busy markets, traffic signals and public spaces. Persons involved in begging were taken into custody and later moved to police lockups for further legal action under relevant

rules.

Authorities said many of those detained were identified as professional beggars who repeatedly appear at public places.

Officials from the district administration said the campaign will continue throughout Ramazan. Monitoring teams have been directed to conduct inspections on a regular basis and take action where violations

are found.

The administration also called on citizens to support the campaign. Residents were asked not to give any sum to people begging on roads or outside markets and mosques. Officials believe public cooperation can help reduce the spread of professional begging networks.

Authorities said the goal of the campaign is to maintain order in public areas and ensure that organized begging does not increase during current month when many people gather in markets and public places for shopping and daily activities.