Criminals arrested, narcotics recovered

SARGODHA, Mar 09 (APP): The police arrested 12 alleged criminals from various parts of the district on Monday.

The teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.

Police also recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash.