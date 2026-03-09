FDA seals offices of 3 defaulting housing schemes

FAISALABAD, Mar 09 (APP):Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed offices of three housing schemes on Sheikhupura Road during a crackdown against defaulting developers.

FDA spokesman said here on Monday that FDA enforcement team launched the action as part of an ongoing campaign against housing scheme developers who failed to clear their outstanding dues despite repeated notices and requests.

Following the instructions of the Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, the FDA constituted a team under the supervision of Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin to initiate immediate action against defaulters.

FDA enforcement team led by Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa carried out an operation and sealed offices of Royal Palm, Latif Garden and Haidar Block housing schemes located on land of Chak 197/R-B along Sheikhupura Road, he added.