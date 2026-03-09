Ample stocks of Ghee & Edible Oil available despite geopolitical tensions: PVMA

KARACHI, Mar 09 (APP):Chairman of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), Sheikh Umer Rehan, has assured that Pakistan currently holds sufficient stocks of ghee and edible oil to meet domestic demand for at least the next two months, dismissing concerns about any potential shortage in the country.

He addressed the prevailing situation amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region, particularly the escalating strain involving Israel, the United States, and Iran. He clarified that despite the uncertain regional environment, Pakistan’s supply of ghee and edible oil remains stable and secure.

Sheikh Umer Rehan stated that the country possesses adequate reserves of both ghee and edible oil, which are sufficient to cater to national consumption requirements.

“Pakistan will not face any shortage of ghee or edible oil,” he said, emphasizing that the industry is fully prepared to maintain smooth supply in the market.