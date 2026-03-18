Anthony Naveed calls on Governor Sindh

KARACHI, Mar 18 (APP):Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Anthony Naveed called on Governor Sindh Muhammad Nehal Hashmi at the Governor House on Wednesday.

Sindh Deputy Speaker congratulated Muhammad Nehal Hashmi on assuming the office of Governor Sindh and conveyed his best wishes.

During the meeting, Governor Sindh Muhammad Nehal Hashmi and Anthony Naveed held detailed discussions on promoting interfaith harmony, tolerance, love and good conduct.

Both leaders agreed to work together for the welfare of the province and to provide maximum relief to the public.