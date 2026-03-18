Adulterated milk crackdown in Khanpur, farm manager arrested, contaminated milk destroyed

KHANPUR, Mar 18 (APP):KP Halal Food Authority Wednesday launched a crackdown against adulterated milk in the sub-division, arrested a farm manager and destroyed a large quantity of contaminated milk during a raid in Hattar.

Acting on a source report, Assistant Commissioner Khanpur Junaid Khalid, in coordination with officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Halal Food Authority, conducted a surprise raid at a cattle farm in the Hattar area.

During the operation, milk samples were collected and sent for laboratory testing. The reports revealed alarming results, confirming the presence of harmful substances including urea, sodium bicarbonate, and detergent in the milk.

Following the findings, a large quantity of unsafe milk was destroyed on the spot, while the farm manager was taken into custody. Authorities confirmed that further legal proceedings are underway.

Officials reiterated that the district administration is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against those involved in food adulteration and warned that strict, indiscriminate action will continue against individuals endangering public health.