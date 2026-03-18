BISEs asked to provide facilities to students during SSC exams

PESHAWAR, Mar 18 (APP):KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Arshad Ayub Khan, has issued special instructions to the chairmen of all boards in the province to take measures to provide all basic facilities to students during the Secondary School Certificate (SCC) examinations starting from March 31.

He also directed each board to establish a public complaints portal in their respective districts so that issues and complaints faced by students regarding the examinations can be resolved promptly. Similarly, a control room will also be set up in the office of the Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education.

He gave these instructions while chairing a meeting held on Wednesday in Peshawar regarding the upcoming matriculation examinations.

On this occasion, Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education Muhammad Khalid, Special Secretary Iftikhar Ali Khan, and chairmen of all Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education from across the province participated in the meeting online.

During the meeting, the chairmen of the educational boards from all districts briefed participants on the preparations for the matriculation examinations in their respective areas. They stated that the matric exams in the province will be conducted under a 100% transparent system, and modern software will be used for e-paper and e-marking. Additionally, security arrangements have been made in sensitive examination centers.

It was further stated that where students face difficulties in reaching examination centers, boards will arrange transportation for them. Moreover, cameras will be installed in examination halls and connected to the internet.

Addressing the meeting, the provincial education minister instructed all board chairmen that conducting matriculation exams is their responsibility; therefore, they must take full measures to ensure transparency and prevent cheating.

He said that the use of mobile phones during the exams will be completely banned. Inspection teams will also be formed on all boards to properly monitor the examinations.

He further emphasized that foolproof arrangements should be made for the matriculation exams so that students’ valuable academic year is not wasted, and the exams are conducted in a clean and transparent manner in accordance with the government’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).