Governor Nehal Hashmi inquires about health of Kamran Tessori’s mother

KARACHI, Mar 18 (APP):Governor Sindh Muhammad Nehal Hashmi visited a private hospital to inquire about the health of the mother of former Governor Kamran Khan Tessori.

Governor Muhammad Nehal Hashmi met Akhtar Khan Tessori, father of the former Governor, and inquired about the well-being of his wife. He also prayed for the speedy recovery and long life of Kamran Khan Tessori’s mother.

Nehal Hashmi expressed heartfelt sympathy and good wishes to the family and assured them of every possible support.

Akhtar Khan Tessori thanked Governor Sindh for his prayers and kind sentiments.