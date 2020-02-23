Senate chairman for taking measures to check spread of coronavirus at Pak-Iran border

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday issued directions for taking measures to check the spread of coronavirus through Pak-Iran Border/Crossing points.

It has been reported that fresh cases of coronavirus were surfaced across the middle-east and in particular Iran. He issued these directives in a letter written to chief secretary Balochistan, secretaries’ ministries of interior, foreign affairs and national health services and regulations and coordination, said a press release.

Moreover, World Health Organization (WHO) has issued warning that the window of opportunity to contain wider international spread of epidemic of new coronavirus disease was closing and countries must act fast if they want to control further spread of said disease.

In order to ensure that the fatal epidemic does not enter into Pakistan from Iran, the Senate chairman has issued directions which are in the best interest of Pakistan and brother country Iran.

According to directions, “The border/ crossing points between Pakistan and Iran should preferably be closed forthwith or regulated in a way that the epidemic must not enter into Pakistan.”

“Immediate coordination should be made with the Iranian authorities to check crossing of any effected person into Pakistan. Health emergency may be declared with immediate effect in the areas located near to the borders / crossing points and special health teams be located near to the borders /crossing points and special health deputed” he added.

He further added that close liaison be established with Iranian government for the purpose of sharing updated information regarding the spread of disease.

“Federal health/ law enforcement agencies be directed to extend all possible facilitations/ help to government of Balochistan in checking the spread of epidemic for closing of border/crossing points,” he stated in letter.