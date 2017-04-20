SC decision victory of PML-N: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif Thursday termed the Supreme Court’s decision on Panama Papers case a victory of the Pakistan Muslim League-N.

Talking to media, the minister said the evidence, that the opponents had provided to the court was insufficient.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has proved as “Sadiq and Ameen” (truthful and honest), he added.

The court decision would be followed in letter and spirit he said and advised Imran Khan to fulfill his responsibilities by serving the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who had voted for him.

He said that the journey of progress and prosperity would continue and the PML-N would again form government in 2018.