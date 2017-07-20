Sarfraz determined to make Pakistan number one side in all formats

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP): Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has expressed

the resolve to make Pakistan number one team in all the three

formats.

Sarfraz, who has recently been appointed Test skipper will now

lead Pakistan in all three formats. He became T20I captain after the

2016 World T20, when Shahid Afridi stepped down.

He was nominated ODI captain after Azhar Ali resigned in February this

year. And after Misbah’s retirement at the end of Pakistan’s tour of West Indies in May, he was appointed Test team’s captain.

“We will try our best to fulfill nation’s expectation by

winning future events also. It will be our effort to make Pakistan

the number one team in all formats of the game,” he said speaking at

a reception held by the management of a local hotel here to

recognize Pakistan’s historic ICC Champions Trophy win in England.

Sarfraz said that the win in ICC Champions trophy was the

result of team work. “All the players worked hard and fought like a

unit to emerge victorious,” he said.

He said initially Pakistan team failed to deliver but later on

it bounced back strongly and defeated world’s top side in the event

to emerge victorious.

Talking on the occasion Chairman Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Najam Sethi said it was heartening that Pakistan’s young players

played a key role in team’s win in ICC Champions Trophy. He said the

PSL helped a lot in bringing forth young players, who were now part

of the national team.

Appreciating Sarfraz Ahmed, he said Pakistan team captain had

proved that he could lead from the front. He said it was encouraging

that Pakistan team had started to deliver after a long time adding,

“We’ve still to go a long way to improve our ranking.”