Sarfraz determined to make Pakistan number one side in all formats

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP): Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has expressed
the resolve to make Pakistan number one team in all the three
formats.
Sarfraz, who has recently been appointed Test skipper will now
lead Pakistan in all three formats. He became T20I captain after the
2016 World T20, when Shahid Afridi stepped down.
He was nominated ODI captain after Azhar Ali resigned in February this
year. And after Misbah’s retirement at the end of Pakistan’s tour of West Indies in May, he was appointed Test team’s captain.
“We will try our best to fulfill nation’s expectation by
winning future events also. It will be our effort to make Pakistan
the number one team in all formats of the game,” he said speaking at
a reception held by the management of a local hotel here to
recognize Pakistan’s historic ICC Champions Trophy win in England.
Sarfraz said that the win in ICC Champions trophy was the
result of team work. “All the players worked hard and fought like a
unit to emerge victorious,” he said.
He said initially Pakistan team failed to deliver but later on
it bounced back strongly and defeated world’s top side in the event
to emerge victorious.
Talking on the occasion Chairman Pakistan Super League (PSL)
Najam Sethi said it was heartening that Pakistan’s young players
played a key role in team’s win in ICC Champions Trophy. He said the
PSL helped a lot in bringing forth young players, who were now part
of the national team.
Appreciating Sarfraz Ahmed, he said Pakistan team captain had
proved that he could lead from the front. He said it was encouraging
that Pakistan team had started to deliver after a long time adding,
“We’ve still to go a long way to improve our ranking.”
