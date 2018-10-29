Sanjrani urges APA countries to join hands for a socio-economically integrated Asia

KARACHI, Oct 29 (APP):Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has called upon the countries in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) to join hands with Pakistan for a socio-economically and culturally integrated Asia.

Speaking as a chief guest at a conference of APA’s Standing Committee for Political Affairs here Monday, Sanjrani said Gwadar is going to become a major water and land route between the region and continents and it would create trade and economic opportunities for different countries.

More than 88 delegates from 23 countries and the secretary general of the inter-parliamentary union are participating in this international moot.

The Acting President said this forum comprising Asian parliamentary representatives is endeavoring for promoting cooperation, development, democracy, peace and stability in the region. Sanjrani said this forum would help in guiding towards modern trends and effective steps for promoting positive politics.

The Acting President said Pakistan supports efforts for resolving problems and for prosperity at the regional and international levels. He said political changes and situations in Asia demand joint efforts for promoting peace and development in the region. He stressed the need for the resolution of problems peacefully and through dialogue and diplomacy.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said: “It is our top priority to augment federal and provincial cooperation to strengthen federation”. He said Balochistan province, which is rich in mineral resources and has the capability for vast economic development, can change destiny of not only Pakistan, but the entire region.

The Acting President said improvement is being brought about on priority basis in social, economic, trade and business activities in order to alleviate poverty and sense of deprivation from the province. Sanjrani said Pakistan’s 60 per cent population comprises youths and it is a good consumer market. He said Pakistan would be able in near future to connect the markets of central east, Africa and Europe and

it would help reduce time and cost. He urged the countries in the APA to join hands with Pakistan for a

socially, economic and culturally integrated Asia.

The Acting President said, “We are endeavoring for judicious development, access to education and health facilities, justice based governance and for the promotion of tolerance.” Sanjrani said Pakistan wants friendly relations with all countries at regional and international levels. He said peaceful resolution of disputes with neighboring countries and cooperation in development is imperative for regional development. He said APA countries face similar problems. He warned that extremism

is a threat for the region and the world and poverty and illiteracy are a major factor for this menace.

While talking about Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against terrorism, he said Pakistan has played the role of frontline state in the war against terror and has given sacrifices for the peace in the world and the region.

The foreign delegates from different countries including Thailand, Syria, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, Turkey and China are participating in the three-day moot.