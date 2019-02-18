Rs 319.3 billion released under PSDP FY19

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):The federal government has released Rs 319.3 billion against the total allocation of Rs 675 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19 for various ongoing and new schemes.

The released funds include Rs 136.9 billion for federal ministries, Rs 137.231 billion for corporations, and Rs 25.963 billion for special areas, according to latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.