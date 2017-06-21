LAHORE, June 21 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm associated
with gusty winds on the third consecutive day turned the
weather pleasant, decreasing temperature to 29 degrees
celsius (maximum) in the provincial capital on Wednesday.
Light to moderate rain-thunderstorm started at early in
the morning which continued for two to three hours in the city
and adjacent areas.
According to a spokesman for the Met office, moist
currents from Arabian sea are penetrating into upper and
central parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting most
upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist
till Thursday.
Under the influence of this weather condition, more
rain/dust-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at
isolated places in Lahore and Gujranwala divisions on
Thursday.
Rainfall during last 24 hours (in mms);
Gujranwala 54, Noorpur Thal 53, Bahawalpur (AP 45, City
17), Okara 43, M.B Din, Faisalabad 39, Multan, R.Y Khan 34,
Gujrat 33, Khanpur 28, T.T Singh 25, Lahore (Punjab university
30, PBO 23, AP 16), Jhang 22, Sialkot (AP 21, City 13), Jhelum
20, Kasur 18, Mangla 15, Kot Addu 13, Murree 12, Sahiwal 10,
Bhakkar 08, Mianwali 07, Sargodha (City 06, PAF 06), Joharabad
06, Chakwal, Bahawalnagar 04, Layyah 02, Rawalpindi 01.
Rain in city, more likely
LAHORE, June 21 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm associated