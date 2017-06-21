Rain in city, more likely

LAHORE, June 21 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm associated

with gusty winds on the third consecutive day turned the

weather pleasant, decreasing temperature to 29 degrees

celsius (maximum) in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rain-thunderstorm started at early in

the morning which continued for two to three hours in the city

and adjacent areas.

According to a spokesman for the Met office, moist

currents from Arabian sea are penetrating into upper and

central parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting most

upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist

till Thursday.

Under the influence of this weather condition, more

rain/dust-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at

isolated places in Lahore and Gujranwala divisions on

Thursday.

Rainfall during last 24 hours (in mms);

Gujranwala 54, Noorpur Thal 53, Bahawalpur (AP 45, City

17), Okara 43, M.B Din, Faisalabad 39, Multan, R.Y Khan 34,

Gujrat 33, Khanpur 28, T.T Singh 25, Lahore (Punjab university

30, PBO 23, AP 16), Jhang 22, Sialkot (AP 21, City 13), Jhelum

20, Kasur 18, Mangla 15, Kot Addu 13, Murree 12, Sahiwal 10,

Bhakkar 08, Mianwali 07, Sargodha (City 06, PAF 06), Joharabad

06, Chakwal, Bahawalnagar 04, Layyah 02, Rawalpindi 01.