Quality education imperative for sustained development: President

SWABI, May 25 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said

that quality education especially science and technology played

significant role in rapid progress and sustained economic development

of a nation and asked the students to get ready for the opportunities

in the context of multi-faceted China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) project.

Addressing students, parents and faculty members on the 21st

Foundation Day at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences

and Technology (GIKI), Topi, he said CPEC was a lifeline project for Pakistan that offered a lot of job opportunities for the youth

and students must harmonize and prepare themselves by taking

advantage of it.

He said Pakistan’s future was very bright

and great responsibily rests on the shoulders of students and youth to

take the country forward on the road to progress and economic prosperity.

He said CPEC would make Pakistan a very important country in the region besides bolstering trade and industrialization by

connecting peoples and states of the region.

He said CPEC was a gift of PML-N government for the people of

Pakistan who have rejected the propaganda of opponents

regarding western route.

Due to wrong policies of past regimes, national institutions

like PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills were overstaffed due to massive recruitments, thus adversely affecting their overall growth and

performance, he added.

By learning lessons from the past mistakes, the President

said, “We should all work together tirelessly in our

respective selected professions to take the country to new heights

of glory and economic prosperity.”

Due to prudent policies of the PML-N government, the

economic growth rate had significantly improved and the rupee -dollar

parity remained stable after a long time and confidence of foreign

investors was eventually restored.

The massive eonomic turnaround of PML-N Government was appreciated

by the world top monetary and economic institutions, he added.

Being a Muslim, the President said: “Our learning

traditions have remained very outstanding in the world and we need

to focus on science and technology to retain our past glory.”

“The real development is character-building of students, rather than making progress in materialistic goals,” the President remarked.

He said corruption was a social evil that hampered progress and development of a country, and joint efforts were needed for

its complete eradication. “We all should hate corruption and corrupt elements.”

For a brighter and developed Pakistan, he said “We need to

focus on science and technology, promotion of vocational education

and role of GIKI was very important towards achievement of

this objective”.

The President said no country could make progress without

education and science and technology, adding the role of GIKI for

spreading quality education in the country was highly commendable and praiseworthy.

He urged students to take full advantage of the facilities being offered to them at the premier institute by concentrating on

their studies and research works.

He said nation had high expectations from the students who had

all the abilities and skills to take the country forward on the

path of economic prosperity.

Later, the President awarded gold medals among position

holders besides distributing degrees and certificates among BS, MS,

M Phil and PhD scholars.

Earlier Rector of the GIK Institute apprised the

President about different projects and achievements of the university.