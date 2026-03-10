Partly cloudy, hot weather prevails in Lahore

LAHORE, Mar 10 (APP): Partly cloudy yet hot weather prevailed in the city on Tuesday, while the Meteorological Department (MET) forecast similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, a westerly wave is currently affecting the western and upper parts of the country and is likely to persist over the upper regions until March 12. The officials also warned that due to the recent situation in Iran, prevailing winds could transport polluted particles towards the western parts of Pakistan, which may further deteriorate air quality in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The MET Office predicted that cloudy weather accompanied by rain, wind and thunderstorms is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, the Potohar region and Kashmir during the forecast period. Isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorms are also likely in some areas.

In contrast, mainly dry weather is expected to prevail in most other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature in the country on Tuesday was recorded in Mithi, where the mercury soared to 40°C, while the maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded at 31°C.