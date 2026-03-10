NA passes resolution, reaffirms commitment to women’s rights

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):The National Assembly on Tuesday acknowledged and celebrated International Women’s Day 2026, observed globally under the theme “Rights. Justice. Action.”

The House recognized the invaluable contributions of women and girls to the social, political, and economic development of Pakistan and reaffirmed its commitment to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment in all spheres of national life.

It noted that Pakistan has made notable progress in women’s political representation through constitutional and legislative measures, including reserved seats for women in legislatures.

However, significant challenges remain in ensuring that women and girls fully enjoy their fundamental rights, have equitable access to justice, and are able to participate meaningfully in decision-making processes at all levels.

The House reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding the constitutional rights of women and girls and ensuring the full implementation of laws and policies designed to protect them from discrimination, violence, and exclusion.

The resolution also called for strengthening institutional and legislative mechanisms to promote gender equality, enhance women’s participation in governance, and ensure that policies and programmes respond effectively to the needs and aspirations of women and girls across the country.

It emphasized the need to promote equitable access to justice by supporting reforms and initiatives that improve women’s ability to seek legal protection, redress grievances, and access fair and timely judicial processes.

The House further encouraged increased investment in women’s development through gender-responsive budgeting and the allocation of adequate development funds for initiatives that directly benefit women and girls, particularly in areas such as education, health, economic empowerment, and political participation.

It also supported the meaningful participation of women in development planning, ensuring that development funds and public resources are utilized in ways that address gender disparities and promote inclusive and sustainable development.

The House called upon all state institutions, civil society, and development partners to work collaboratively to transform commitments into concrete actions that advance the rights, justice, and opportunities of all women and girls in Pakistan.

It further acknowledged the leadership and collective efforts of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus in advocating gender-responsive legislation, oversight, and policy reforms, and reiterated support for initiatives aimed at strengthening women’s voices and leadership within democratic institutions.

Through the resolution, the House expressed its unwavering commitment to translating the spirit of “Rights. Justice. Action.” into meaningful progress for all women and girls in Pakistan.