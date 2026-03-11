Agriculture dept issues advisory for spring sunflower crop

MULTAN, Mar 10 (APP):The Punjab Agriculture department has issued recommendations for the proper care and management of the spring sunflower crop to ensure better growth and yield.

According to a spokesperson for the department, farmers who have sown sunflower through a planter or drill should remove weak and excess plants after germination and complete the thinning process. The distance between plants should be maintained at nine inches.

In case of ridge or bed sowing, irrigation should be carried out according to the crop’s requirement. Farmers have also been advised to perform at least one hoeing before the first irrigation in drill-sown crops. When plants reach about one foot in height, soil should be heaped around the roots. This practice helps control weeds and prevents plants from lodging during strong winds or at maturity.

The spokesperson urged farmers to inspect their crops regularly and consult local agricultural experts of the Extension Department in case of pest or disease attacks.

Sunflower should receive its first irrigation 20 days after germination and the second irrigation 20 days later. In weak soils, farmers should apply half a bag of urea with the first irrigation, one bag with the second irrigation, and half a bag when flower heads begin to form. In moderately fertile soils, half a bag of urea should be applied with the first, second, and flowering stages respectively.