GCWUS shifts all classes on online mode till Mar31

SIALKOT, Mar 10 (APP):Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) announced on Tuesday that all academic classes will be conducted online from March 10 to March 31,2026 in compliance with directives issued by the government.

The university stated that all scheduled events and activities during this period have been postponed and revised schedules will be communicated in due course.

However,non-vocational staff were required to attend the university physically,following routine office hours.