Kot Addu Police launch ethics training courses for officers

KOT ADDU, Mar 10 (APP): Kot Addu police on Tuesday launched special training courses aimed at promoting ethics, professionalism and respectful interaction with the public.

The initiative was introduced under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif and District Police Officer(DPO) Mansoor Qamar, focuses on improving public service culture within the department.

During the training, officers were being instructed to treat all citizens visiting police stations and offices with dignity, and to address them politely using terms such as “Sir” or “Janab”.

Authorities said the program was designed to strengthen trust between the police and the community and will continue to enhance professionalism, accountability and public confidence in the force.