Dushanbe to host next meeting of SCO Prime Ministers in Oct

ASTANA, March 10 (Kazinform/APP) : The capital of Tajikistan is set to host the next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in October this year, Khovar reported.

Preparations for the high-level meeting have already begun, and an organizing committee has been established. The previous meeting of the Council was held in Dushanbe on Oct. 12, 2018.

That meeting brought together the prime ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, the premier of the State Council of China, and the chairman of the government of Russia. Also attending were the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan, along with delegations from observer states and several international organizations.

During the 2018 meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, participants signed 10 resolutions and two additional agreements on cooperation between the relevant ministries and agencies of the organization’s member states. Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization expressed serious concern over developments in Middle East, attacks on Iran,