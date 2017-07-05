ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister
Amir Muqam Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) would be
ousted from power corridors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through power of
popular vote.
Talking to media, he said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
has presented his whole family for accountability, on the contrary
PTI chief Imran Khan was persistently making mockery of Election
Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in foreign funding case.
He said the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has
miserably failed to deliver the masses.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had closed down provincial Accountability Bureau.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hospitals were in shabby condition while the Provincial government had failed to end loadshedding there.
PTI to be ousted from KP government through popular vote: Muqam
ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister