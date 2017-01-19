PTI fails to produce evidence in court: Mohsin Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary on

Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Barrister Mohsin

Shah Nawaz Ranjha on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) HAD failed to produce any evidence in Panama Papers case and was now giving false statements.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that at

the start of Panama Papers case, the court asked PTI to produce evidence but the PTI excused by saying that it did not have any evidence.

He said earlier the PTI submitted a 600 page book which had no relevance with the case.

He said that later, PTI’s own lawyer withdrew that book calling it trash.

He said that PTI failed to prove any corruption, money laundering and its allegations.

He said now they were trying to twist statements of Prime Minister.