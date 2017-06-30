ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) would be
conducting an inquiry against its officials regarding problems faced
by national athletes and officials in the Islamic Solidarity Games
held at Azerbaijan in May.
According to sources, PSB had transferred Muhammad Shahid from
the post of Deputy Director General (Technical) to Deputy Director
General (Academic).
“PSB would also be conducting an inquiry against Shahid
regarding problems faced by Pakistani athletes and officials in the
Games,” the source said and added Shahid was part of the national
contingent at the Games.
“PSB had received several complaints regarding Shahid from the
Islamic Solidarity Games contingent,” he said.
He said Syed Habib Shah who was Deputy Director General
(Finance) has been appointed as the new Deputy Director General
(Technical).
“Vijay Kumar who was Deputy Director General (Academic) has
been named as Deputy Director General (Finance),” he said.
PSB to conduct inquiry regarding problems faced in ISG
ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) would be