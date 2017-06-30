PSB to conduct inquiry regarding problems faced in ISG

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) would be

conducting an inquiry against its officials regarding problems faced

by national athletes and officials in the Islamic Solidarity Games

held at Azerbaijan in May.

According to sources, PSB had transferred Muhammad Shahid from

the post of Deputy Director General (Technical) to Deputy Director

General (Academic).

“PSB would also be conducting an inquiry against Shahid

regarding problems faced by Pakistani athletes and officials in the

Games,” the source said and added Shahid was part of the national

contingent at the Games.

“PSB had received several complaints regarding Shahid from the

Islamic Solidarity Games contingent,” he said.

He said Syed Habib Shah who was Deputy Director General

(Finance) has been appointed as the new Deputy Director General

(Technical).

“Vijay Kumar who was Deputy Director General (Academic) has

been named as Deputy Director General (Finance),” he said.