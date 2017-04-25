Project launched for strengthening criminal justice response to counter terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on Tuesday launched a technical assistance programme for strengthening criminal justice response in Pakistan to counter terrorism.

The basic objective of the three years programme is to improve investigative processes and promote use of forensic evidence during prosecution stages of terrorism related cases.

It will also strengthen coordination between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Home Department, Police and Prosecution, NACTA and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police.

European Union has provided financial support of seven (7) million Euros for the project.

It is mentioned here that NACTA developed Pakistan’s Action to Counter Terrorism (PACT) project with a special reference to KPK in collaboration with the UNODC and during project development both provincial and federal stakeholders were closely consulted to ensure that project objectives directly contribute to needs of each institution.

In his brief address, Member of NACTA, Choudhry Muhammad Asghar appreciated close working relation of European Union and the United Nations with government of Pakistan for making collaborative efforts in eliminating terrorism.

The government of Pakistan is in process of implementing a National Action Plan (NAP) against terrorism and objectives of the signed project would directly contribute towards its execution.

In his opening remarks at launching ceremony here, Director General, NACTA, Sheikh Muhammad Umar appreciated and recognized role of international community, particularly the European Union and UNODC for capacity building to effective response to combat terrorism.

“More than ever there is a need for strong international collaboration to counter terrorism. Counter terrorism will remain a top priority in the EU’s security dialogue with Pakistan and PACT is a logical next step in this long standing solid partnership, Jean-Fran‡ois Cautain, EU Ambassador to Pakistan said in his key remarks.

UNODC’s Country Representative, Cesar Guedes highlighted importance of the project and mentioned that UNODC has been collaborating with government of Pakistan for over 37 years and for first time it would be providing assistance in area of counter terrorism by working closely with relevant stakeholders at both provincial and federal levels in partnership with the European Union.