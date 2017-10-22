ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (APP):Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that comprehensive policies of government have put the country on path of speedy progress and days are not far when Pakistan would be standing tall in the developed nations.
Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said present government has launched a number of mega development projects to make a new Pakistan.
He said the elements conspiring against democratic system will fail.
Present govt policies put country on path of speedy progress: Ahsan
