PNCA to organize stage play “Jungle Mangal”

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts
(PNCA) would organize a two-day stage play “Jungle Mangle” from
February 14 to 16 at PNCA Auditorium.
An official of PNCA told APP that the stage play is part of
PNCA s activities to introduce the trend of theater in the twin
cities and promote the concept of thoughtful theater.
He said that the play `Jungle Mangal’, is written by Dr. Fouzi
Farooq.
The stage plays an important role in highlighting and
resolving social issues with correction of society through humour,
thoughtful and artistic expressions, PNCA official said.
He said that stage drama is a strong medium of education which
plays an important role in transforming the societies with
reflection and identification of social evils.
Besides giving quality entertainment the event will also
promote healthy activities among the youngsters and revive the
concept of theater in the twin cities with theme of promoting peace
love and harmony.
