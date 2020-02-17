PM welcomes progress in Afghan peace talks

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and democratic Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said Pakistan welcomed the recent progress in peace talks between the United States and Taliban.

He expressed the hope that the peace deal would be signed at the earliest to be followed by intra-Afghan dialogue for working out a settlement for sustained peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He was talking to US State Department Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, who called on him, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Ambassador Khalilzad briefed the prime minister about the latest developments in the context of the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

The prime minister underlined that Pakistan had facilitated the Afghan peace and reconciliation process as it genuinely believed that after Afghanistan it stood to benefit the most from peace and stability in that country.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve and continued commitment to the Afghan peace process.

The prime minister stressed that the formalization of peace deal in the near future was essential also for creating conducive conditions for millions of Afghan refugees in Pakistan to return to their homeland with dignity and honour.

He further underlined that sustained peace and stability in Afghanistan would contribute positively to connectivity and regional prosperity as well.